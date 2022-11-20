Ingredients:
1 sheet puff pastry
1 round of brie cheese
1 egg (for egg white wash)
2 tbs. honey
sage and veggies straws for garnish
baker’s twine
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place the pastry sheet on the work surface. Take your round of brie and pour 2 tbs. honey on top.
- Flip it over and place the brie in the middle of the pastry sheet.
- Fold the edges of the pastry sheet together in the middle so the cheese is all tucked in.
- Cut off excess pieces of pastry if you have too much.
- Take four pieces of butcher’s twine and tie them tightly in the middle, so the brie has the shape of a pumpkin.
- Flip it so the twine is on the bottom.
- Separate the egg yolk from the white. Add a few drops of water to the egg white and stir it with a fork.
- Brush with egg wash on the top and sides and put it in the oven for about 20 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown.
- Let the brie round cool then cut off the sting.
- Flip it over and add the decorative touches on the top side of your “pumpkin” brie, placing a veggie straw in the middle for the stem and 2-3 sage leaves for pumpkin leaves.
Place on a platter with crackers and serve. It’s super cute and yummy too!
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.