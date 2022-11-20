Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry

1 round of brie cheese

1 egg (for egg white wash)

2 tbs. honey

sage and veggies straws for garnish

baker’s twine

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the pastry sheet on the work surface. Take your round of brie and pour 2 tbs. honey on top.

Flip it over and place the brie in the middle of the pastry sheet.

Fold the edges of the pastry sheet together in the middle so the cheese is all tucked in.

Cut off excess pieces of pastry if you have too much.

Take four pieces of butcher’s twine and tie them tightly in the middle, so the brie has the shape of a pumpkin.

Flip it so the twine is on the bottom.

Separate the egg yolk from the white. Add a few drops of water to the egg white and stir it with a fork.

Brush with egg wash on the top and sides and put it in the oven for about 20 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown.

Let the brie round cool then cut off the sting.

Flip it over and add the decorative touches on the top side of your “pumpkin” brie, placing a veggie straw in the middle for the stem and 2-3 sage leaves for pumpkin leaves.

Place on a platter with crackers and serve. It’s super cute and yummy too!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.