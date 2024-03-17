Ingredients:

1 lb. mini-Yukon Gold potatoes, halved

2 tbs. olive oil

1 tbs. dried parsley

1 tbs. garlic powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 ½ cups grated parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Wash potatoes and cut them in half. Score each half into the shape of small squares.

Transfer to a large bowl and toss with olive oil, parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix well.

In another bowl, grate your cheese then pour the melted butter on top and mix until you get a thick paste.

Using a large baking dish, spread the paste in an even layer. Take each potato and press it cut-side down into the cheese.

Add all potatoes to the dish. Bake 25-30 minutes.

Remove from oven and let rest for about 10 minutes so the cheese hardens.

Take the crusty potatoes out of the dish with a spatula and break them into pieces for serving.

This dish is best served warm.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.