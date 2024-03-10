Ingredients:

¼ cup old-fashioned oats

¼ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or your favorite)

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 to 2 tsp. honey (or pure maple syrup)

1 to 2 tsp. chia seeds

½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

Your favorite toppings (fresh or dried fruit, nuts, coconut, granola, etc.)

Method of Preparation:

In a jar or bowl combine the oats, milk, yogurt, honey or maple syrup, chia seeds, and vanilla.

Stir well to combine.

Cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, remove from the refrigerator and stir. Add milk if it’s too thick.

Heat or eat cold- top with your favorite toppings.

Enjoy!

*If you’d like to make multiple servings, overnight oats will keep in the refrigerator up to 5 days. Add toppings when you serve.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.