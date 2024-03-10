Ingredients:
¼ cup old-fashioned oats
¼ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or your favorite)
¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
1 to 2 tsp. honey (or pure maple syrup)
1 to 2 tsp. chia seeds
½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
Your favorite toppings (fresh or dried fruit, nuts, coconut, granola, etc.)
Method of Preparation:
- In a jar or bowl combine the oats, milk, yogurt, honey or maple syrup, chia seeds, and vanilla.
- Stir well to combine.
- Cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.
- In the morning, remove from the refrigerator and stir. Add milk if it’s too thick.
- Heat or eat cold- top with your favorite toppings.
Enjoy!
*If you’d like to make multiple servings, overnight oats will keep in the refrigerator up to 5 days. Add toppings when you serve.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.