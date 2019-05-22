Huevos Rancheros Nachos/ Untoasted, Pembroke Park

(WSVN) - If you can scramble an egg, tonight’s recipe is for you. A meal that’s not just for breakfast. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Hernan Oriolo
The Restaurant: Untoasted, Pembroke Park
The Dish: Huevos Rancheros Nachos
Ingredients:
5 oz. tortilla chips
5 oz. tomato sauce
5 oz. pork sausage
4 eggs
5 oz. refried beans
2 oz. guacamole
2 oz. sour cream
4 oz. goat cheese
5 oz. chipotle mayo
2 oz. pico de gallo
Method of Preparation:
- In hot pan (using your choice of oil or butter), crumble in sausage and add eggs.
- Scramble together.
- Warm tortilla chips in microwave or oven.
To Plate:
- Add chips to plate and cover with sausage-egg scramble.
- Top with tomato sauce, refried beans, goat cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Finish with chipotle sauce.
Serves: 1-2
Untoasted
3121 W Hallandale Beach Blvd. Suite 101
Pembroke Park, FL 33009
954-374-9072
www.untoasted.com
