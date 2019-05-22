Huevos Rancheros Nachos/ Untoasted, Pembroke Park

(WSVN) - If you can scramble an egg, tonight’s recipe is for you. A meal that’s not just for breakfast. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Hernan Oriolo
The Restaurant: Untoasted, Pembroke Park
The Dish: Huevos Rancheros Nachos

Ingredients:

5 oz. tortilla chips
5 oz. tomato sauce
5 oz. pork sausage
4 eggs
5 oz. refried beans
2 oz. guacamole
2 oz. sour cream
4 oz. goat cheese
5 oz. chipotle mayo
2 oz. pico de gallo

Method of Preparation:

  • In hot pan (using your choice of oil or butter), crumble in sausage and add eggs.
  • Scramble together.
  • Warm tortilla chips in microwave or oven.

To Plate:

  • Add chips to plate and cover with sausage-egg scramble.
  • Top with tomato sauce, refried beans, goat cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
  • Finish with chipotle sauce.

Serves: 1-2

Untoasted
3121 W Hallandale Beach Blvd. Suite 101
Pembroke Park, FL 33009
954-374-9072
www.untoasted.com

