Huevos Rancheros Nachos/ Untoasted, Pembroke Park

(WSVN) - If you can scramble an egg, tonight’s recipe is for you. A meal that’s not just for breakfast. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Hernan Oriolo

The Restaurant: Untoasted, Pembroke Park

The Dish: Huevos Rancheros Nachos

Ingredients:

5 oz. tortilla chips

5 oz. tomato sauce

5 oz. pork sausage

4 eggs

5 oz. refried beans

2 oz. guacamole

2 oz. sour cream

4 oz. goat cheese

5 oz. chipotle mayo

2 oz. pico de gallo

Method of Preparation:

In hot pan (using your choice of oil or butter), crumble in sausage and add eggs.

Scramble together.

Warm tortilla chips in microwave or oven.

To Plate:

Add chips to plate and cover with sausage-egg scramble.

Top with tomato sauce, refried beans, goat cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Finish with chipotle sauce.

Serves: 1-2

Untoasted

3121 W Hallandale Beach Blvd. Suite 101

Pembroke Park, FL 33009

954-374-9072

www.untoasted.com

