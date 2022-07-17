We’re back with a dish that’s great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 pounds frozen hash browns, thawed

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 can cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 pint sour cream

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray 11 X 14-inch casserole or baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir well. Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Bake for 45 minutes until the top is golden brown.

Serve and enjoy!

