(WSVN) - If you’re looking for your next great appetizer recipe- we have a melt-in-your-mouth treat that you’re going to love. That’s what’s on the menu today, as we grab a bite with Belkys.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup vegetable oil
1 egg
1/3 cup Panko bread crumbs
2 tbs. grated parmesan cheese
2 tbs. Everything Bagel seasoning
1 wedge of Brie
Honey for drizzling (optional)
Your favorite crackers
METHOD OF PREPARATION
- Warm one inch of oil in a small skillet over medium heat. (Note: you might not need the whole cup of oil, depending on size of skillet you use.)
- Crack an egg into a shallow bowl and whisk. In another bowl, combine ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs with parmesan cheese and Everything Bagel seasoning and mix well.
- Dip the cheese into the egg until coated. Dip into Panko mixture until coated. Repeat to double dredge it.
- Carefully lower the Brie into the oil. Turn it up to medium-high heat until it starts to sizzle. Flip it after about two minutes and cook on all sides until golden brown.
- Transfer to a platter and drizzle the Fried Brie with honey, or serve as is.
- Serve it up with your favorite crackers.
