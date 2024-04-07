(WSVN) - If you’re looking for your next great appetizer recipe- we have a melt-in-your-mouth treat that you’re going to love. That’s what’s on the menu today, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1/3 cup Panko bread crumbs

2 tbs. grated parmesan cheese

2 tbs. Everything Bagel seasoning

1 wedge of Brie

Honey for drizzling (optional)

Your favorite crackers

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Warm one inch of oil in a small skillet over medium heat. (Note: you might not need the whole cup of oil, depending on size of skillet you use.)

Crack an egg into a shallow bowl and whisk. In another bowl, combine ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs with parmesan cheese and Everything Bagel seasoning and mix well.

Dip the cheese into the egg until coated. Dip into Panko mixture until coated. Repeat to double dredge it.

Carefully lower the Brie into the oil. Turn it up to medium-high heat until it starts to sizzle. Flip it after about two minutes and cook on all sides until golden brown.

Transfer to a platter and drizzle the Fried Brie with honey, or serve as is.

Serve it up with your favorite crackers.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.