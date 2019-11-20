Fever Grass Shrimp Skewers/ Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, Miami

(WSVN) - Jamaica is known for cool island vibes and super spicy dishes. Now, you can recreate that flavor right in your kitchen. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Dennis Kerr

The Restaurant: Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, Miami

The Dish: Fever Grass Shrimp Skewers

Ingredients:

4 each peeled, deveined shrimp

sugarcane sticks (to skewer shrimp)

1 oz diced onion

4 oz peeled diced Roma tomato

6 oz lemongrass infused coconut milk (bring coconut milk with chopped lemongrass stick to low boil; turn off heat and steep for 10-15 minutes; strain.)

1/2 oz chopped scallion

sprinkle of picked thyme

dash of hot sauce (to taste)

1/2 oz toasted coconut flakes

garlic oil

Method of Preparation:

To prepare the sauce: in a warm pan, heat garlic oil and add onions, tomatoes and coconut milk. When sauce thickens, add scallions and hot sauce, salt and pepper to taste.

Skewer shrimp on sugar cane sticks, season with garlic oil, salt and pepper. Place on grill and cook for about 2-3 minutes on both sides.

To Plate:

– Ladle thickened sauce on plate, top with shrimp skewers and pour remaining sauce on top. Serve with half grilled lemon.

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

316 NW 24th St.

Wynwood, FL 33127

(786) 334-5162

www.dukunookitchen.com/

