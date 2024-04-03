(WSVN) - Create some classic Caribbean vibes for dinner this week. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Christian Dominique

The Restaurant: Manjay, Doral

The Dish: Coco Loco Shrimp

Ingredients:

6 oz epis-marinated shrimp

2 cans of coconut milk

6 oz curry spice

vegetable oil

1 tbsp agave

Creole Sauce (optional):

12 Roma tomatoes

4 oz tomato paste

3 oz epis

1 white onion

1 qt water

2 oz honey

1/2 oz salt

1/2 oz jerk spice

1/2 complete seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Over medium heat, toast curry powder for a minute (do not burn), then add epis and vegetable oil. Allow to cook for a minute before adding coconut milk. Allow to reduce, sauce will turn a yellow-ish color. Stir in agave. The sauce is finished when thickened.

Creole sauce: in a medium pot, saute epis and onion until translucent. Add chopped tomato and simmer for 20 minutes. Add tomato paste and stew for 5 minutes more then blend with an immersion blender. Add water and seasonings and simmer for 5 minutes.

For shrimp, saute on both sides until done – about two minutes. Pour in curry sauce and a couple of spoonfuls of creole sauce and stir.

To Plate:

Serve shrimp over rice, pour extra curry sauce over shrimp.

Manjay

(located in Gateway Plaza)

2000 NW 87th Ave #3, Doral, FL 33172

(786) 542-0990

https://manjayrestaurant.com/

