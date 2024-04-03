(WSVN) - Create some classic Caribbean vibes for dinner this week. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Christian Dominique
The Restaurant: Manjay, Doral
The Dish: Coco Loco Shrimp
Ingredients:
6 oz epis-marinated shrimp
2 cans of coconut milk
6 oz curry spice
vegetable oil
1 tbsp agave
Creole Sauce (optional):
12 Roma tomatoes
4 oz tomato paste
3 oz epis
1 white onion
1 qt water
2 oz honey
1/2 oz salt
1/2 oz jerk spice
1/2 complete seasoning
Method of Preparation:
- Over medium heat, toast curry powder for a minute (do not burn), then add epis and vegetable oil. Allow to cook for a minute before adding coconut milk. Allow to reduce, sauce will turn a yellow-ish color. Stir in agave. The sauce is finished when thickened.
- Creole sauce: in a medium pot, saute epis and onion until translucent. Add chopped tomato and simmer for 20 minutes. Add tomato paste and stew for 5 minutes more then blend with an immersion blender. Add water and seasonings and simmer for 5 minutes.
- For shrimp, saute on both sides until done – about two minutes. Pour in curry sauce and a couple of spoonfuls of creole sauce and stir.
To Plate:
Serve shrimp over rice, pour extra curry sauce over shrimp.
Manjay
(located in Gateway Plaza)
2000 NW 87th Ave #3, Doral, FL 33172
(786) 542-0990
