(WSVN) - Warm weather and soup usually don’t go together, but they can if you turn down the heat. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Aitor Garate
The Restaurant: Edan Bistro, North Miami
The Dish: Chilled Beet Soup
Ingredients:
1lb beets – sliced into quarter wedges
Zest of 4 limes
Juice of 4 lemons
5 tbsp olive oil
Brie cheese – softened/melted (as much as you prefer)
Method of Preparation:
- Cook the beets in water until they are very soft.
- While still hot, blend the beets in a blender and add the lime zest, lemon juice, emulsifying with the olive oil.
- Let it cool for at least a few hours and serve with melted Brie cheese.
- Decorate with fresh olive oil and lemon zest.
Edan Bistro
650 NE 125th St.
North Miami, FL 33161
305-517-6801
edanbistro.com
