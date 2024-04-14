Ingredients:

· 1½ tablespoons canola oil

· 1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp, tails intact (2 pounds unpeeled shrimp)

· 1 teaspoon sesame oil

· 3 garlic cloves, finely minced

· 1 teaspoon ginger powder

· 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

· ½ cup water

· 3 tablespoons your favorite hot sauce (we used Sriracha)

· 2 teaspoons light soy sauce

· 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

· Cilantro for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a large, nonstick skillet over high heat, heat the oil.

Add half the shrimp and sear each side until lightly golden, about 45 seconds, then transfer to a bowl—they will still be raw inside. Repeat with the remaining shrimp. Remove the pan from the stove to cool down slightly.

Reduce the heat to medium.

To make the sauce, return the pan to the stove and heat the sesame oil.

Add the garlic, ginger powder and red pepper flakes and cook until the garlic turns golden, about 20 seconds.

Add the water, then the sriracha, soy sauce and brown sugar.

Stir, increase the heat to medium-high, then let the sauce simmer until it starts to thicken to a thin, syrupy consistency, about 3 minutes.

Return the shrimp to the pan and toss to coat in the sauce.

Sauté until the shrimp are fully cooked and the sauce has thickened and is coating the shrimp, about 1 minute more.

Transfer the shrimp and sauce to a serving plate. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Enjoy!

