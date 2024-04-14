Ingredients:
· 1½ tablespoons canola oil
· 1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp, tails intact (2 pounds unpeeled shrimp)
· 1 teaspoon sesame oil
· 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
· 1 teaspoon ginger powder
· 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
· ½ cup water
· 3 tablespoons your favorite hot sauce (we used Sriracha)
· 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
· 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
· Cilantro for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- In a large, nonstick skillet over high heat, heat the oil.
- Add half the shrimp and sear each side until lightly golden, about 45 seconds, then transfer to a bowl—they will still be raw inside. Repeat with the remaining shrimp. Remove the pan from the stove to cool down slightly.
- Reduce the heat to medium.
- To make the sauce, return the pan to the stove and heat the sesame oil.
- Add the garlic, ginger powder and red pepper flakes and cook until the garlic turns golden, about 20 seconds.
- Add the water, then the sriracha, soy sauce and brown sugar.
- Stir, increase the heat to medium-high, then let the sauce simmer until it starts to thicken to a thin, syrupy consistency, about 3 minutes.
- Return the shrimp to the pan and toss to coat in the sauce.
- Sauté until the shrimp are fully cooked and the sauce has thickened and is coating the shrimp, about 1 minute more.
- Transfer the shrimp and sauce to a serving plate. Garnish with chopped cilantro.
Enjoy!
