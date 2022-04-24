(WSVN) - A main course meal for the entire family. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/8 tsp black pepper

2 tbs butter (divided)

1/2 head garlic (peeled and sliced thin)

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup heavy cream

Method of Preparation:

Season the chicken in a bowl with the salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Toss to coat.

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter in a large skillet or sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sear for 6 minutes per side. Don’t move the chicken around, let it cook until brown.

Remove the chicken from the pan, cover with foil and set aside.

Lower the heat so the garlic doesn’t burn. Add the remaining butter to the pan. Add the sliced garlic and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Now, add the broth and wine to the pan. Use a wooden spoon to scrape any brown bits from the bottom.

Bring to a gentle boil and simmer for about 7 minutes, until it is reduced by about half.

Lower the heat and add the cream to the pan. Heat for just a couple of minutes. Add the chicken back in and spoon the sauce over the chicken. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Serve it up and enjoy!

