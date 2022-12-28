Kick off your new year celebration with a crunch. We’re talking about Korean fried chicken. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sunny & Jennifer Kaminski
The Restaurant: 2 Korean Girls, Miami Beach
The Dish: Chicken Sammies

Ingredients:
1, 8oz Chicken Thigh bias sliced into 2 pieces
4 oz KFC Dust, enough to thoroughly coat each thigh
1.5 oz rice flour
1.5 oz cornstarch
1.5 oz Sunny’s Gourmet Products – Kimchi Seasoning
2 oz Kewpie Mayo
2 oz Sweet & Sour Radish
2 oz Cucumber Kimchi
2 Sliced Slider Potato Roll or Kings Hawaiian Bread

Cucumber Kimchi:
1 English Cucumber, cut ¼ inch thick
1 oz White Onion, quartered and thinly sliced
1 oz Shredded Carrot
2 oz Kimchi Seasoning
½ oz Korean Teriyaki
Pinch of minced Garlic + Ginger
Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

  • Dust chicken thigh with KFC Dust.
  • Deep fry the chicken at 300 degrees until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees, about 7 minutes.
  • Spread 1 oz of mayo on the top and bottom of each slider roll.
  • Place 1oz of cucumber kimchi on the bottom roll.
  • Place 1 fried chicken thigh on top of kimchi.
  • Top each Chicken Thigh with 1 oz sweet + sour radish.
  • Finish each slider with the top bun.

Cucumber Kimchi:

  • Slice the Cucumber about a ¼ inch thick on the mandolin.
  • Slice the White Onion into quarters and then thinly slice.
  • Measure out Shredded Carrots, Kimchi Seasoning, Korean Teriyaki and Garlic + Ginger combo.
  • Add all the ingredients together and lightly mix until well-coated.
  • Cover and chill for 15 minutes. Give a light mix prior to serving.

2 Korean Girls
(Located in Shelborne South Beach)
Oasis Garden, 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.2koreangirls.com
(305) 531-1271

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox