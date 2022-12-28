Kick off your new year celebration with a crunch. We’re talking about Korean fried chicken. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sunny & Jennifer Kaminski

The Restaurant: 2 Korean Girls, Miami Beach

The Dish: Chicken Sammies

Ingredients:

1, 8oz Chicken Thigh bias sliced into 2 pieces

4 oz KFC Dust, enough to thoroughly coat each thigh

1.5 oz rice flour

1.5 oz cornstarch

1.5 oz Sunny’s Gourmet Products – Kimchi Seasoning

2 oz Kewpie Mayo

2 oz Sweet & Sour Radish

2 oz Cucumber Kimchi

2 Sliced Slider Potato Roll or Kings Hawaiian Bread

Cucumber Kimchi:

1 English Cucumber, cut ¼ inch thick

1 oz White Onion, quartered and thinly sliced

1 oz Shredded Carrot

2 oz Kimchi Seasoning

½ oz Korean Teriyaki

Pinch of minced Garlic + Ginger

Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Dust chicken thigh with KFC Dust.

Deep fry the chicken at 300 degrees until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees, about 7 minutes.

Spread 1 oz of mayo on the top and bottom of each slider roll.

Place 1oz of cucumber kimchi on the bottom roll.

Place 1 fried chicken thigh on top of kimchi.

Top each Chicken Thigh with 1 oz sweet + sour radish.

Finish each slider with the top bun.

Cucumber Kimchi:

Slice the Cucumber about a ¼ inch thick on the mandolin.

Slice the White Onion into quarters and then thinly slice.

Measure out Shredded Carrots, Kimchi Seasoning, Korean Teriyaki and Garlic + Ginger combo.

Add all the ingredients together and lightly mix until well-coated.

Cover and chill for 15 minutes. Give a light mix prior to serving.

2 Korean Girls

(Located in Shelborne South Beach)

Oasis Garden, 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.2koreangirls.com

(305) 531-1271

