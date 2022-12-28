Kick off your new year celebration with a crunch. We’re talking about Korean fried chicken. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Sunny & Jennifer Kaminski
The Restaurant: 2 Korean Girls, Miami Beach
The Dish: Chicken Sammies
Ingredients:
1, 8oz Chicken Thigh bias sliced into 2 pieces
4 oz KFC Dust, enough to thoroughly coat each thigh
1.5 oz rice flour
1.5 oz cornstarch
1.5 oz Sunny’s Gourmet Products – Kimchi Seasoning
2 oz Kewpie Mayo
2 oz Sweet & Sour Radish
2 oz Cucumber Kimchi
2 Sliced Slider Potato Roll or Kings Hawaiian Bread
Cucumber Kimchi:
1 English Cucumber, cut ¼ inch thick
1 oz White Onion, quartered and thinly sliced
1 oz Shredded Carrot
2 oz Kimchi Seasoning
½ oz Korean Teriyaki
Pinch of minced Garlic + Ginger
Salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Dust chicken thigh with KFC Dust.
- Deep fry the chicken at 300 degrees until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees, about 7 minutes.
- Spread 1 oz of mayo on the top and bottom of each slider roll.
- Place 1oz of cucumber kimchi on the bottom roll.
- Place 1 fried chicken thigh on top of kimchi.
- Top each Chicken Thigh with 1 oz sweet + sour radish.
- Finish each slider with the top bun.
Cucumber Kimchi:
- Slice the Cucumber about a ¼ inch thick on the mandolin.
- Slice the White Onion into quarters and then thinly slice.
- Measure out Shredded Carrots, Kimchi Seasoning, Korean Teriyaki and Garlic + Ginger combo.
- Add all the ingredients together and lightly mix until well-coated.
- Cover and chill for 15 minutes. Give a light mix prior to serving.
2 Korean Girls
(Located in Shelborne South Beach)
Oasis Garden, 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.2koreangirls.com
(305) 531-1271
