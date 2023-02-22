Great weather for South Beach Wine and Food Festival this weekend. Tonight, we’re making a dish from a featured chef. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Mariano Araya

The Restaurant: Casa Mariano, Doral

The Dish: Carbonara Potatoes

Ingredients:

A handful of fingerling potatoes – sliced in half, boiled for ten minutes

2 tbsp of butter

8 ounces sliced pancetta – chopped

A handful of sliced red onion

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella

1 cup heavy cream

Chives

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Under medium-high heat in a large pan, add butter, pancetta and onions.

When the pancetta becomes crispy, add potatoes and heavy cream and chives (about a half tablespoon).

Mix and let reduce for a minute before adding parmesan and mozzarella (add more or less if you prefer).

Mix and allow the sauce to thicken, for about 2-3 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Add more chives for garnish.

Casa Mariano

8200 NW 27th St Suite 106, Doral, FL 33122

(305) 392-0507

www.casamariano.com

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

https://sobewff.org/

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.