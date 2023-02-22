Great weather for South Beach Wine and Food Festival this weekend. Tonight, we’re making a dish from a featured chef. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Mariano Araya
The Restaurant: Casa Mariano, Doral
The Dish: Carbonara Potatoes
Ingredients:
A handful of fingerling potatoes – sliced in half, boiled for ten minutes
2 tbsp of butter
8 ounces sliced pancetta – chopped
A handful of sliced red onion
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella
1 cup heavy cream
Chives
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Under medium-high heat in a large pan, add butter, pancetta and onions.
- When the pancetta becomes crispy, add potatoes and heavy cream and chives (about a half tablespoon).
- Mix and let reduce for a minute before adding parmesan and mozzarella (add more or less if you prefer).
- Mix and allow the sauce to thicken, for about 2-3 minutes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Add more chives for garnish.
Casa Mariano
8200 NW 27th St Suite 106, Doral, FL 33122
(305) 392-0507
www.casamariano.com
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
https://sobewff.org/
