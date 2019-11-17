Butternut Squash Fritters/ Belkys

Fall flavors are all around, especially today. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Butternut Squash Fritters
Ingredients:
1 butternut squash, peeled and shredded (1 lb)
1 tbs. all purpose flour
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1 egg, beaten
1/4 tsp. dried thyme
pinch of dried sage
pinch of nutmeg
salt and pepper to taste
chives and sour cream for garnish
1 cup vegetable oil
Method of Preparation:
- In a large bowl, combine the squash, flour, garlic powder, egg, thyme, sage and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Scoop tablespoons of batter for each fritter, flattening with a spatula, and cook until the underside is nicely golden brown- about 2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side, about 1-2 minutes longer.
To Plate:
– Garnish with sour cream and chives and enjoy!
Serves: 4
