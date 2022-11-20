Ingredients:

• 64 oz canola Oil

• 1 head cauliflower

• 2 cups buttermilk

• 2 cups cornmeal, medium ground

• 3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt (+ more as needed)

• 12 celery sticks

• 12 carrot sticks

Directions

Preheat oil in deep fryer to 350 ̊F.

Remove green leaves from cauliflower. Cut florets from core, leaving a large piece of the stem on each floret. Pour buttermilk into a medium bowl. Whisk together cornmeal and 2 cups of flour into separate bowl. Place remaining 1 cup of flour in a third medium bowl.

Dredge cauliflower “wings” in flour and shake off. Dunk “wings” in buttermilk and finally, into cornmeal/flour mix until fully coated.

With fryer basket fully submerged, carefully place each “wing” in fryer by holding with tongs in oil by the edge of the stalk for a moment before dropping in completely.

Fry 4–6 minutes until golden brown and tender. Transfer to a paper towel lined baking tray.

Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing

Ingredients:

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup buttermilk

• 3/4 cup sour cream

• 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 teaspoons onion powder 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• 8 oz blue cheese crumbles

• Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

• 1/2 tablespoon italian parsley chopped

Directions:

Combine in medium bowl: mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, garlic and onion powders, and lemon juice until blended. Fold in blue cheese crumbles. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Garnish with parsley.

