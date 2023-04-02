Ingredients:
2 cups cooked quinoa (cook according to package directions)
1 Tbs. grapeseed or avocado oil
1 small red onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed, diced
1/2 red pepper, seeds removed, diced
1/2 orange or yellow bell pepper, seeds removed, diced
1 cup corn (frozen or fresh)
Juice of one lime
1 Tbs. ground cumin
1 Tsp. chili powder
1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Salt and pepper to taste
1 15 oz. canned black beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup salsa
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese (divided)
Topping suggestions:  sliced green onions, avocado, sour cream, cilantro

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  
  • Spray a 9 X 13 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
  • Make the quinoa according to package directions and set aside.
  • In a large skillet, heat a tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat.
  • Add the onion, jalapeño, and peppers.
  • Sauté until softened – about 5 minutes.  
  • Add the garlic and corn and cook for another 3-4 minutes.  
  • Add the lime juice, cumin, chili powder and cilantro. Stir to combine.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • In a large bowl, add the cooked quinoa and black beans.  
  • Add the sautéed vegetable mixture and stir to combine.  
  • Pour in the salsa and stir. Add 1/2 cup shredded cheese.
  • Pour the black bean and quinoa mixture into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining shredded cheese.
  • Bake for 20-30 minutes until the cheese is melted and the edges are bubbling.  
  • Remove from the oven and let cool for ten minutes.

Garnish with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

(Note: It’s also good served with tortilla chips!)

