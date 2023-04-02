Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa (cook according to package directions)

1 Tbs. grapeseed or avocado oil

1 small red onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed, diced

1/2 red pepper, seeds removed, diced

1/2 orange or yellow bell pepper, seeds removed, diced

1 cup corn (frozen or fresh)

Juice of one lime

1 Tbs. ground cumin

1 Tsp. chili powder

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

1 15 oz. canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup salsa

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese (divided)

Topping suggestions: sliced green onions, avocado, sour cream, cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a 9 X 13 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Make the quinoa according to package directions and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat a tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat.

Add the onion, jalapeño, and peppers.

Sauté until softened – about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic and corn and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

Add the lime juice, cumin, chili powder and cilantro. Stir to combine.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

In a large bowl, add the cooked quinoa and black beans.

Add the sautéed vegetable mixture and stir to combine.

Pour in the salsa and stir. Add 1/2 cup shredded cheese.

Pour the black bean and quinoa mixture into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining shredded cheese.

Bake for 20-30 minutes until the cheese is melted and the edges are bubbling.

Remove from the oven and let cool for ten minutes.

Garnish with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

(Note: It’s also good served with tortilla chips!)

