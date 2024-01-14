(WSVN) - We’re back with a guilt free meal that everyone can feel good about: a bell pepper sandwich. That’s what on the menu as we grab a bite with Belkys.

Ingredients

4 Bell peppers, any color

12 slices of deli chicken (or your favorite)

½ cup Hummus

½ cup chopped spinach

8 slices tomato

4 slices provolone cheese (or your favorite)

Pickles to taste

Method of Preparation

Slice the peppers into quarters and clean out the seeds.

Spread on hummus, add chicken, spinach, tomato, cheese and pickles.

You can add anything you like to this healthy sandwich!

Cut in half and enjoy!

