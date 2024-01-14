(WSVN) - We’re back with a guilt free meal that everyone can feel good about: a bell pepper sandwich. That’s what on the menu as we grab a bite with Belkys.
Ingredients
4 Bell peppers, any color
12 slices of deli chicken (or your favorite)
½ cup Hummus
½ cup chopped spinach
8 slices tomato
4 slices provolone cheese (or your favorite)
Pickles to taste
Method of Preparation
- Slice the peppers into quarters and clean out the seeds.
- Spread on hummus, add chicken, spinach, tomato, cheese and pickles.
- You can add anything you like to this healthy sandwich!
- Cut in half and enjoy!
