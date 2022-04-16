(WSVN) - It’s a creative spin on a savory brunch dish that’s bound to satisfy your entire family. Time to set sail and grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 large baguette (your favorite)

5 eggs

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup diced ham

1/2 cup mozzarella

1/3 cup fresh spinach

( feel free to also add other favorite toppings)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut a deep “V” through the top of the baguette to make a deep groove to hold the egg mix. Partially un-stuff the baguette and set aside.

Place, eggs, cream into a mixing bowl and beat together. Whisk in the remaining ingredients.

Pour the mixture into the baguette and place on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown, puffed and set in the center. Season with salt and pepper if desired.

Cool for about 5 minutes.

To Plate: Cut and serve as is.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.