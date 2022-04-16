(WSVN) - It’s a creative spin on a savory brunch dish that’s bound to satisfy your entire family. Time to set sail and grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:
1 large baguette (your favorite)
5 eggs
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup diced ham
1/2 cup mozzarella
1/3 cup fresh spinach
( feel free to also add other favorite toppings)

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Cut a deep “V” through the top of the baguette to make a deep groove to hold the egg mix. Partially un-stuff the baguette and set aside.
  • Place, eggs, cream into a mixing bowl and beat together. Whisk in the remaining ingredients.
  • Pour the mixture into the baguette and place on a baking sheet.
  • Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown, puffed and set in the center. Season with salt and pepper if desired.
  • Cool for about 5 minutes.

To Plate: Cut and serve as is.

