Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

1/8 cup sugar

8-10 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

3 tbs. unsalted butter, melted

1 cup buttermilk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly spray a muffin pan (for 12 muffins) with non-stick cooking spray.

Save some cheese and bacon bits to sprinkle on top.

In a large bowl, stir ingredients together until combined. Divide the batter evenly into the prepared muffin wells. Sprinkle extra bacon and cheese on top of each.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Serve it up and enjoy!

