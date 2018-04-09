Billy Joel’s mansion in Palm Beach County is beautiful. Do you want it? You can have it — for a price.

Billy is slashing the price of the 9,000-square-foot crib. It was listed for about $20 million, but in a move to unload the place, the Piano Man is slashing the price by about $3 million!

Not only does it feature a lovely kitchen — it has eight bedrooms.

It’s a perfect little getaway for those quiet weekends you love.

