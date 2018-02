Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa, 44, dies in Massachusetts

Ensa Cosby, shown in a photograph from 1992, was one of four daughters born to Bill and Camille Cosby. CREDIT: The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

(CNN) — Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa has died, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told. CNN.

She was 44.

“The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease,” read a statement from the family obtained by CNN.

Renal disease is a condition that impairs kidney function.

Ensa Cosby voiced strong support for her father after he was accused of sexual assault, saying she believed he was innocent.

Last May, Ensa and her sister Erinn released audio statements in support of their famous father.

“I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” Ensa Cosby wrote.

“My father has been publicly lynched in the media,” she said. “My family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standards of pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel.”

The elder Cosby has denied the allegations.

Despite her father’s fame, Ensa Cosby led a life away from the spotlight.

She is one of five children born to the superstar actor and his wife, Camille.

The couple’s only son, Ennis, was murdered at the age of 27 in 1997 during a failed robbery attempt.

