Beluga caviar swims its way to Marky’s Gourmet Store in Miami

It’s one of the most expensive food items you can buy. No, we’re not about Wiz Khalifa’s Gold Dusted Cheetos.

We’re talking about beluga caviar. Now you can get the freshest fish eggs in the world, right here in Florida.

Marky’s in Miami sells some of the finest gourmet food money can buy, and that includes caviar.

Mark Zaslavsky, Marky’s Gourmet: “This largest one this is a beluga, a Caspian beluga.”

Now, these expensive little fish eggs are fresher than ever before.

Mark Zaslavsky: “We are the only company which allowed to grow, harvest and sell beluga caviar in the United States.”

Thanks to their North Florida fish farm, they’re offering farm to spoon caviar, going from fish to your mouth in 48 hours.

Mark Zaslavsky: “We brought beluga, savrua and satrava fish to Florida and created sturgeon aqua farm. We have Florida aquifer, where it’s fresh water coming from the ground, fish is in the good water, clean water.”

And beluga caviar doesn’t come cheap.

Prices start at $800 an ounce. A 35-ounce can is a down payment on a house — or a nicely appointed Toyota Prius.

Mark Zaslavsky: “Caviar is expensive, and expensive because it takes a very long time to grow fish. When you have a beluga in the wild, it takes 15 years for sexual maturity of the fish.”

Your caviar dreams don’t have to break the bank. You can start with a less expensive version.

Mark Zaslavsky: “You should probably start from American caviar, cuttlefish.”

But one taste of this, and you’ll be a Beluga believer.

Mark Zaslavsky: “Beluga is very buttery, you cannot replicate beluga. Beluga is beluga.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Marky’s Gourmet

687 NE 79th St.

Miami, FL 33138″

305-758-9288

www.markys.com

