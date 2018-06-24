BBQ Chicken French Bread Pizza/Belkys

(WSVN) - Chicken lovers listen up — we’ve got a great recipe for you. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: BBQ Chicken French Bread Pizza

Ingredients:

1 loaf French bread

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 cup BBQ sauce (your favorite, but we like sweet and savory)

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

6 slices cooked bacon, chopped

1/2 cup canned pineapple pieces tidbits

1/4 cup sliced red onion

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

– Slice the bread in half lengthwise and put it on a baking sheet.

– In a bowl, combine the shredded chicken with 1/2 cup barbecue sauce. Stir until chicken is well coated.

– Spread the remaining barbecue sauce on the bread. Top with shredded cheese, chicken, cooked bacon, red onion slices, pineapple tidbits and a bit more cheese on the top.

– Put the pizza in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the bread is crispy.

– Remove from the oven and cut the pizza into pieces.

To Plate:

– Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 6

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.