BBQ Chicken French Bread Pizza/Belkys

(WSVN) - Chicken lovers listen up — we’ve got a great recipe for you. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: BBQ Chicken French Bread Pizza
Ingredients:
1 loaf French bread
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
1 cup BBQ sauce (your favorite, but we like sweet and savory)
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
6 slices cooked bacon, chopped
1/2 cup canned pineapple pieces tidbits
1/4 cup sliced red onion
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
– Slice the bread in half lengthwise and put it on a baking sheet.
– In a bowl, combine the shredded chicken with 1/2 cup barbecue sauce. Stir until chicken is well coated.
– Spread the remaining barbecue sauce on the bread. Top with shredded cheese, chicken, cooked bacon, red onion slices, pineapple tidbits and a bit more cheese on the top.
– Put the pizza in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the bread is crispy.
– Remove from the oven and cut the pizza into pieces.
To Plate:
– Serve hot and enjoy!
Serves: 6
