Barkin’ and Dinin’: Special programs and events give SoFlo dogs some TLC

Dogs give us unconditional love. The least we can do is give them belly rubs and treats. Shelter dogs especially deserve some TLC. Fortunately, a South Florida program and some local businesses are making sure it happens.

These are some very good dogs, and good dogs deserve a good lunch.

Enter the Lunch Buddies program.

Meredith Bruder, Pets’ Broward: “It’s just an idea of a way to get the dogs out of the shelter and into the community. Everybody’s so far away from the shelter, so a lot of them don’t think to go there, so if we bring the dogs to them, it’s just an easier way to get them out and about.”

The partnership between Pets’ Broward and Broward County Animal Care has volunteers taking these fur babies to dog-friendly spots — like Shooters Waterfront, Quarterdeck or the beach.

Cairo is loving his fun in the sun.

Nicole Holtzheuser: “I think this is actually his first time on the beach, which is really nice. It makes me feel really good to be able to go out and upsell the idea of how beautiful these dogs are.”

And that’s the idea. Not only are the doggies enjoying themselves, but ideally, they’ll find their “fur-ever” homes.

Meredith Bruder: “You never know when you’re gonna meet ‘the one.’ We fall in love with animals just like people, and you could meet them out at lunch one day.”

Missy Elliot here actually got adopted just hours after we met her at Quarterdeck. She’s one of more than 160 pups that found a home since Lunch Buddies started last year.

Nancy Novogrodsky: “I think it’s so important for them to get out and have a nice, normal day, and they enjoy it. They love meeting people. You see their personalities come out so much more once they’re out and about.”

Milan and Cornbread here are feasting on some dog-friendly dishes at Shooters. Sharing is caring.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill at CityPlace Doral doesn’t just have dog-friendly menus. Once a month, they host a Bark-n-Brunch event.

Micah Maron, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, CityPlace Doral: “It’s a day where we come out, invite everyone to bring their furry friends with them.”

So while you enjoy brunch, your pup does too!

Dishes includes the Woof con Pollo and Filet Pupnon.

Micah Maron: “It’s all our regular food. We just don’t put seasoning on it so we don’t affect any dogs.”

But enough about the food. Mallow the Frenchie’s had a long day; get her a drink! She’s lapping up a doggie cocktail of bone broth.

Gina Tomasetti, diner: “It’s her favorite! She knocks it over, and she can drink so many if I’m not looking.”

And they’ve got toys galore. C’mon, get the toy, get it!

Mallow the Frenchie (translation of): This is great, but I’m pooped!”

Who’s a good girl?

Gina Tomasetti: “It’s a nice outing for her and something special to do together.”

Pets’ Broward is open to more volunteers, along with restaurants and venues to partner with.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pets’ Broward

https://petsbroward.org/

mbruder@petsbroward.org

www.facebook.com/petsbroward

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

CityPlace Doral

8300 NW 36th St.

Doral, FL 33166

786-837-8960

http://brimstonedoral.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.