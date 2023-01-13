FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the reality series “90 Day Fiancé,” has been arrested in South Florida in connection to the fatal shooting of his boss in Pennsylvania, ending his run from the law.

7News cameras captured authorities with multiple agencies bringing the suspect into the Broward County Jail, Friday afternoon.

Baltimore didn’t want to be recorded outside of the jail, but he didn’t mind the exposure back in 2019 when he was featured on the TLC reality show.

Police said the suspect, who worked at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, shot and killed his boss, Kendall Cook, on May 22, 2021.

The victim was also featured on “90 Day Fiancé,” and at one point, the two men were friends.

Police said Baltimore and Cook had a personal conflict. Baltimore stopped working shortly after the show, then returned a few years later and opened fire at the shop, fatally striking Cook and injuring another man.

After he fled the scene, Baltimore was placed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list. Authorities cautioned that he was armed and dangerous.

“This type of incident in the center of the borough shocked the conscience of the citizens of Carlisle,” said Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis last year.

The search for Baltimore went cold until Thursday night when, U.S. Marshals said, he got into a bar fight at Geronimos Grill in Davie.

Investigators said Baltimore took off, but police caught up with him along Griffin Road in Davie.

Police said they found a weapon and drugs. They later realized Baltimore was a fugitive already wanted for murder and placed him under arrest.

Baltimore’s arrest has brought relief to people in Pennsylvania who knew the victim.

Baltimore will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face murder charges.

