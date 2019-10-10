Bad Bunny urges students at Hialeah High School to apply for HACER scholarship

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Latin trap star Bad Bunny surprised students at a high school in Hialeah and urged them to apply for McDonalds’ HACER scholarship.

Hialeah High School seniors packed their school’s auditorium on Thursday morning and once the stage curtains opened, the Callaíta singer walked out.

The Puerto Rican native spoke to the college applicants about his partnership with McDonald’s and the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute and the benefits of their HACER National Scholarship.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance at the event.

“This is the artist of the year I would say because he inspires a lot of people,” said student Javier Trujillo. ” It’s really cool that our school is able to bring him here to have him speak to us about this amazing opportunity.”

The scholarship application process has opened and the company will be giving away up to $100,000 to Hispanic heritage students with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

McDonald’s is working to motivate Hispanic students to seek higher education and use available resources to help them along the way.

“Having him here to give us his advice and really interact with us as a student body is really helpful because we all are struggling with the same difficulties of planning for college and wondering where we’re going to end up for college,” said student Alexa Bencomo. “It’s just a huge help for him to be here and inspire us with his motivational words.”

The reggaeton artist shared his own college experience with the students and said he hopes they left the event feeling happy, inspired, and willing to work hard to keep educating themselves.

To find out more information on the HACER scholarship, click here.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 5, 2020.

