‘Bad Boys’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer named honorary Miami Police officer

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood film producer Jerry Bruckheimer was named as an honorary officer with the City of Miami Police Department.

Bruckheimer posed alongside Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Thursday.

Say hello to our newest honorary Officer, Director Jerry Bruckheimer. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were awarded the keys to the City of Miami. #BadBoys3 @CityofMiami @MiamiMayor @Jcolina67 pic.twitter.com/1Q3c9y7tWL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 12, 2019

Bruckheimer is known for producing several television shows and films, including the “Bad Boys” franchise.

Arbi and Fallah, the directors of the latest movie in the franchise, “Bad Boys for Life,” were also honored with keys to the City of Miami.

