‘Bad Boys for Life’ shoot continues in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning South Beach shoot for the upcoming “Bad Boys” film took over parts of Ocean Drive.

It’s unclear if Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were present, but we do know actors and crew members from the production were filming before sunrise near 5th Street and Ocean Drive, Friday.

#TRAFFIC: Ocean Drive shut down between 5th-10th Street due to #BadBoys3 filming pic.twitter.com/WtPvcJrOUB — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 12, 2019

“Bad Boys for Life” is the third installment in the series.

It’s set to hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.

