MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - On your marks, get set, crawl!

The annual Diaper Derby took place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Friday.

Twenty-five babies from 6 to 12 months old inched along a mat to finish first.

One of them was also awarded for being a “party pooper,” the biggest crybaby on the course.

The Diaper Derby is just one of the events leading up to the 2023 Miami Marathon.

The race, set to begin just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, is expected to draw nearly 20,000 runners.

Participants will pass through several areas, including Miami Beach, downtown Miami, Brickell and Coconut Grove.

Many streets will be shut down early Sunday morning through midafternoon. For more information, click here.

