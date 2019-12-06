Avoid the holiday nightmare thanks to Mandarin Oriental’s latest suite package

Celebrating the holidays is fun, but let’s be honest, between the tree and the wrapping paper, it can be a mess, so why not let someone else do the set up and clean up? All you have to do is enjoy the time with friends and family.

Chevy Chase (as Clark): “I give you the Griswald family Christmas tree.”

Beverly D’Angelo (as Ellen): “Hope you like getting sap all over your sweater, Clark.”

In “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the Griswald family celebration was a hot mess.

If you wanna avoid that kind of nightmare, the Mandarin Oriental Miami has a package you’ll wanna check out

Brian Sheehan, Mandarin Oriental: “In honor of the holiday season, we are doing a holiday suite that comes fully prepared.”

The Mandarin’s “A Suite for the Holiday” is a sweet way to celebrate the season.

Brian Sheehan: “One of the fun things about the holiday suite is that it comes with a Christmas tree already pre decorated in the room. You don’t have to worry about the effort of putting it up or taking it down.”

The Mandarin’s got an in with Santa. They’ll even make sure your gifts are ready and waiting.

Brian Sheehan: “One of the excellent things is if you are local or from out of town, you can have your gifts sent to us, and we will take care of having them wrapped and placed in the room for you.”

And it wouldn’t be a Christmas celebration without some cookies and milk for ol’ Saint Nick.

Brian Sheehan: “The suite comes with an excellent offering of cookies for Santa as well as milk for the stay to keep with the holiday spirit.”

All you need to do this season is enjoy the holidays with your loved ones.

Emin Aygun, customer: “Mandarin Oriental is taking care of everything, so all I have to do is enjoy my time and enjoy the views I have with the suite.”

The Mandarin Oriental’s A Suite for the Holiday package is available until Dec. 31.

Brian Sheehan: “The holiday suite starts at $795 a night with a minimum three-night reservation.”

So, let the Mandarin make your holidays bright.

Just make sure to let them know how bright you want it!

Chevy Chase (as Clark): “Everyone come out, quick! Look at the lights!”

