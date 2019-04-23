‘Avengers: Endgame’ stars rock purple carpet at world premiere

With so much money expected to roll in, Marvel could afford to let a few people see “Avengers: Endgame” for free — so on Monday night, everyone who’s anyone in Hollywood got to jam into a theater for the world premiere. But first they walked the purple carpet.

Reporter: “Oh, my gosh. The whole team is together!”

Avengers assembled at the “Endgame” world premiere in Hollywood.

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow both showed up for some red carpet repartee.

Robert Downey Jr.: “Oh, my God. What the heck?!”

And this podium’s star power just kept growing.

Iron Man, Pepper and Cap all at once, and then this guy shows up.

Josh Brolin snaked his way around. Someone make sure he doesn’t snap.

Reporter: “So how is it, what happens at the end? Jst tell us about it.”

Robert Downey Jr.: “Oh, my God. You’re not gonna believe it. Gwyneth’s in charge of explaining.”

The entire cast was in a great mood, and the heroes just kept coming.

That’s Star-Lord and ScarJo meeting up … and she worried about spilling spoilers.

Scarlett Johansson: “At any given moment, I feel like I’m gonna let some secret fly out of my mouth, and I just want the movie to come out so I don’t have to hold anything in anymore.”

Things got a little Strange after that.

Benedict Cumberbatch: “I thought I was gate-crashing someone else’s interview.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, aka Doctor Strange, showed up, and while he wasn’t giving any spoilers, he said his time in the MCU is like none other.

Benedict Cumberbatch: “It’s fun, and it’s cool as well, which, in a big cloak and a costume, I appreciate the temperature on the Robert Downey Jr. stage. It’s a good thing.”

Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine, said we all learn what it takes to be a hero when we’re just kids.

Don Cheadle: “Teamwork, I think, sacrifice, putting others before yourself. All those things that we were told to do, that our parents told us to do when we were young.”

Vin Diesel arrived in a jacket reminding us of his character, and he had a whole lot more to say than “I am Groot.”

Vin Diesel: “What is a cool jacket that kind of speaks to the Groot-esque qualities in all of us? And that’s what this is.”

Sebastian “Bucky Barnes” Stan showed up with some advice for Captain America.

Sebastian Stan: “He’s got a big heart, so I’d probably say follow your heart, buddy. You’re gonna be all right.”

Aww. Avengers love. There’s nothing like it.

Jeremy Renner stopped by, and he says he has no idea what’s about to go down.

Jeremy Renner: “Can’t wait to see the film, I know nothing about it, so I can’t tell you anything about it, except I have a bow and arrow.”

Brie Larson showed up looking glam, but she couldn’t even talk about her first day on the job.

Brie Larson: “I mean, totally surreal. I’m really excited to talk about it more once the film’s out and sort of explain what my first day was like, the first things that we shot, what I was thrown into.”

“Avengers: Endgame” assembles into theaters starting Thursday night.

