Asian Night Bazaar at The Setai Miami Beach

If you want to experience real Asian culture, all you have to do is fly halfway around the world. Or — how about something that’s a little more convenient? All you have to do is head to South Beach. The authentic atmosphere will have you feeling like you’ve escaped to another world.

Fire dancers.

A contortionist.

South Beach’s Setai Hotel is bringing the heat with their Asian Night Bazaar.

Christian Maeder: “It’s really an event to experience Asian culture in the beautiful surroundings of South Beach.”

Every Friday night, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., the hotel’s courtyard transforms into a true Asian oasis, filled with all the traditional food and drinks you can imagine.

It started off as a Chinese New Year celebration — and now, it’s a party that just doesn’t end.

Christian Maeder: “This is the idea to just keep on celebrating the entire year and really bring our Asian heritage into the courtyard and to our guests to experience.”

Here’s how it works.

You can either purchase tickets ahead of time for $55 a person or get them at the door for $65.

Once you’ve arrived, you receive two gold tokens and…

Christian Maeder: “You get a welcome cocktail, which is an Asian-themed cocktail.”

Then inside the venue, you can use those tokens to get two drinks at any of their stations.

Christian Maeder: “We have a Japanese whiskey station, then we have a sake station.”

Or get mixed drinks at the cocktail bar.

Now to the food.

Christian Maeder: “We have a dim sum station, we have shumai shrimp dumplings, so you can choose whatever you like. We have another station which is a robata grill station with chicken skeweres, vegetable skewers, as well as beef skewers. Then we have a station which is Japanese-influenced poke.”

Poke — it’s basically like sushi in a dish!

But you get the point. There are plenty of options when it comes to this feast.

And just like the food and drink options — the entertainment doesn’t disappoint either.

Christian Maeder: “We have a contortunist. She’s absolutely outstanding.”

Look at her go!

She and a fire dancer each work their magic — making you feel like you really are on the streets of Asia!

FOR MORE INFO:

Asian Night Bazaar at The Setai Miami Beach

2001 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 704-7817

http://www.miamiandbeaches.com/event/asian-night-bazaar-at-the-setai/16612

