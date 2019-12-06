Art, or fruit on a wall? Duct-taped banana sells for $120K at Art Basel

Art is in the eye of the beholder. For instance, this banana duct taped to a wall reportedly sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami Beach.

The work, by Italian artist Maurizio Catellan, is titled “Comedian.” It was presented Wednesday by the Paris-based art gallery Perrotin.

The gallery said two of the three editions have already sold, adding this is Catellan’s first contribution to an art fair in 15 years.

So let’s recap: People have bought two of the banana-and-duct-tape works, for $120,000 each.

I can see the simplicity of it, and yet the dimension of it.

Hey, if anyone’s interested, I’ve got some old curled up fake eyelashes in my pocket that’s on the market for only five figures.

