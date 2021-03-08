Art installation honoring Women’s History Month unveiled at Government Center

A new art installation was unveiled in honor of Women’s History Month in downtown Miami.

The art gallery My Urban Contemporary Experience debuted the new exhibit at the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, Monday morning.

The display features multimedia work by local artists and focuses on the difficulties of motherhood during the pandemic.

The installation was unveiled on International Women’s Day.

“I think it’s really important to recognize International Women’s Day because so many women have suffered job losses, extra work, becoming teachers, taking care of even more responsibilities than they used to,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

International Women’s Day is a global day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for gender equality.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.