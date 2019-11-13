Aniston, Witherspoon clash, bond in newsroom drama ‘The Morning Show’

Of course, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t need to wait around for a “Friends” reboot. Her career is doing just fine on its own. She has a new show with an all-star cast, including Reese Witherspoon. The pair of American sweethearts talked with Deco’s sweetheart, Alex Miranda.

With agendas, backstabbing and betrayals, the newsroom of Jen and Reese's show is drama central.

Jennifer Aniston (as Alex Levy): “Mitch Kessler, my co-host and partner of 15 years, was fired today.”

When you work overnights, bad stuff can happen in the dark. Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon are serving up early morning drama.

“The Morning Show” is the splashy new drama on the splashy new streaming service, Apple TV Plus. It rings familiar with the recent sex scandals of network bigwigs — an anchor fired, his co-host left to pick up the pieces.

Jennifer Aniston (as Alex Levy): “You stole my life. You left me in the woods with a pack of wolves.”

And a newcomer looking to make a name for herself.

Reese Witherspoon (as Bradley Jackson): “Your show sucks.”

Mark Duplass (as Chip Black): “Thank you.”

Reese Witherspoon (as Bradley Jackson): “It’s barely news.”

Jen and Reese, the two most down-to-earth divas we know, talked with Deco. “The Morning Show” has their characters at different points in their careers and on the power scale.

Jennifer Aniston (as Alex Levy): “Don’t you ever, ever question my integrity in my own house again.”

And Reese and Jen told us, these are stories that haven’t been told before.

Jennifer Aniston: “It’s not just the wife, the girlfriend, the girl next door, the runaway bride. There’s so many more beautiful layers to women.”

Reese is no stranger to telling amazing stories with a strong cast of leading ladies. Like “The Morning Show,” her hit HBO show “Big Little Lies” was one star after another.

Reese Witherspoon: “You get to work with artists you haven’t really gotten to collaborate with, like Nicole or Laura Dern.”

Jennifer Aniston: “Great women, by the way.”

Jennifer Aniston (as Alex Levy): “I’m taking you down to the studio, you’re gonna get back on that horse, and you’re gonna do the show like yesterday never happened.”

And it’s the moments with Reese and Jen that really create the edge-of-your-seat tension on “The Morning Show.”

Reese Witherspoon: “And I think there’s a real movement for women to be supporting each other and create great work together. I feel that.”

The whole thing is very cathartic.

That’s it. Let it all out.

Jennifer Aniston (as Alex Levy): “What happened to your TV?”

Steve Carell (as Mitch Kessler): “We had a disagreement.”

The first episode of “The Morning Show” is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

