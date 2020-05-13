Amanda Seyfried talks natural role in ‘Scoob!’

(WSVN) - Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and the gang from Mystery Inc. are back in “Scoob!”

In “Scoob!”, the newest Scooby-Doo feature, the Mystery Inc. teen detectives are searching for some kidnapped pals.

Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake in “Scoob!”: “This is about one of us.”

Amanda Seyfried grew up as a Scooby fan, so she was stoked to be the voice of Daphne.

Amanda Seyfried: “This was a big deal for me when I was a kid. I felt very safe. I looked forward to it. These characters were really attractive.”

Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake in “Scoob!”: “I always have a spare, Scooby!”

Putting words in Daphne’s mouth was a piece of cake for Amanda.

Amanda Seyfried: “Daphne and I, you know, we also have a lot in common. She’s so enthusiastic about things, and I try to be.”

Amanda Seyfried: “She’s a good listener and a good friend. She’s easy to play.”

The task of voicing shaggy fell to Will Forte.

Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers in “Scoob!”: “Look around, man.”

Everybody knows what Shaggy sounds like.

Will felt the pressure of living up to expectations.

Will Forte: “It was nerve-wracking as you would imagine.”

Will Forte: “You know, it’s a character that’s so beloved and so iconic.”

Will Forte: “I have so much respect for the people who have done that voice through the history of the show.”

The really cool thing about “Scoob!”, is a new scene lets us find out how the whole gang met, and how a certain dog got his name.

Get ready, Scooby-Doo, a whole new generation of fans is coming your way.

Amanda Seyfried: “I hope it kind of has this effect on kids, about how important it is to be a team and to find friends who are kind.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.