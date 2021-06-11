ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World is relaxing restrictions on mask wearing.

Beginning Tuesday, all Disney parks in Orlando will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings — with one exception.

Masks will still be required for everyone using public transportation like Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

Social distancing rules will also be reduced on rides, shops, restaurants and theaters.

Non-vaccinated guests are still being asked to continue wearing face coverings at all Disney parks.

