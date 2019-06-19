AD LIB Burger/ AD LIB, Coral Gables

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is grilling up a burger your taste buds will thank you for. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Joe Mizzoni
The Restaurant: AD LIB, Coral Gables
The Dish: AD LIB Burger
Ingredients:
Brioche burger bun (good quality bun at Whole Foods)
7 oz. prime beef burger (available at local butcher shop and most grocery stores)
1 red onion, peeled
1 European cucumber (slice with mandolin)
1 leaf of bibb lettuce (aka butter lettuce)
1 slice pepper jack cheese
1 tbsp. black truffle aioli (recipe below)
Truffle Aioli
15 grams yolks (1 ea)
15 grams Dijon mustard
20 grams water
22 grams red wine vinegar
60 grams truffle paste
8 grams salt
175 grams grape seed oil
65 grams extra virgin olive oil
In the robo coup, combine the first set of ingredients and process. Drizzle in the oil to emulsify.
Method of Preparation:
- For the red onion: slice red onion in ¾ inch rounds, season with salt, pepper and olive oil and grill on each side until the onion is completely charred on each side. Separate the onion rings after into individual charred onion rings.
- For the cucumber pickle: slice cucumber in ¼ inch slice and place into a container. To make the pickle liquid, combine in a small pot one cup of champagne vinegar, half a cup of sugar, one slice of orange peel, five black peppercorns and five coriander seeds. Heat the mixture until sugar dissolves. Cool pickling. Once liquid is cool, pour over sliced cucumber until covered. Let cucumber sit in liquid for 20 minutes and then drain.
- To make the burger: season each side of the burger patty heavily with salt and pepper. Cook burger on very hot grill until preferred done-ness.
- Slice bun in half and lightly toast on grill.
To Plate:
- On the bottom side of the bun, spread black truffle aioli evenly. Place lettuce leaf on top of the aioli. Place three charred onion rings on top of lettuce leaf, and place three pickled cucumbers on top of the onion.
- Melt the slice of pepper jack cheese on top on the cooked burger, then place on top of pickled cucumber.
- Place bun top on top of burger.
Serves: 1 each
AD LIB
2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
305-504-8895
www.adlibgables.com
