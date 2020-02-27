Accused Art Basel gallery vandal has case dismissed

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has dismissed the case against a man accused of vandalizing a wall at Art Basel Miami Beach in December.

Roderick Webber attended a court hearing with his face painted and a banana in-hand, Thursday morning.

The hearing comes after Webber turned down a plea deal in January.

“The judge was sensible knowing that it was a pointless case,” he said outside the courtroom. “At the end of the day, the judge determined that what I did was art, obviously. Otherwise, how am I walking free?”

He allegedly wrote “Epstein didn’t kill himself” on the walls where a taped banana, that was sold for $120,000, was once on display in Miami Beach.

