Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing Art Basel gallery wall

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The banana business over at Art Basel isn’t over yet.

According to Miami Beach Police, a man was arrested after vandalizing a wall at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Sunday.

Investigators said the subjects wrote something that had to do with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The message was written on the same wall that had garnered widespread media coverage due to “Comedian,” a piece of edible art consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall.

The arrest comes only a day after New York-based performance artist David Datuna took down and ate the banana that had gone viral online.

