A peek at special menus for Miami Spice

The end of summer means lots of school traffic, hurricane season is in full swing and Miami Spice is back. Since it’s Miami Spice season, you may want to buy clothes at least one size larger because you are going to want to fill up on these goodies.

Miami Spice is now in full swing.

The annual food fest offers good food at a great price.

Chef G, Quality Meats: “We’ve done Spice many times before, and we always try to have a lot of offerings because we don’t just want you to taste one or two things. We want you to understand what this restaurant is and what the food is about and how good it is.”

Quality Meats on South Beach is one of the restaurants taking part in Miami Spice.

Chef G: “Quality Meats, I would like to say, is more than just a steakhouse. We are a new American restaurant. We do new twists on old classics.”

When it comes to their Miami Spice menu, they’re going above and beyond.

Chef G: “In our appetizers alone, we have up to five choices. We also, I believe, have six choices in our entrees. We have four dessert choices.”

Start out with a kale salad, cured bacon with peanut butter and jalapeno jelly or their octopus chicharron.

Chef G: “We have it beautifully tendered. It’s been braised in its own juices, so you have lost none of the flavor. We hard sear the outside so it’s super crispy, hence the name octopus chicharron. Kind of a Latin feel to it. But the inside is just super tender and juicy.”

Move on to chicken, a filet, sweet and spice pork belly or Korean long bone short rib.

Chef G: “As far as our steaks go, and our entree choices, they are actually things on the menu because we want people to try them. We don’t want to cheat anyone. We want people to get the genuine experience of our restaurant.”

And you can’t forget about dessert.

Chef G: “My personal favorite is the chocolate budino. It is basically a ganache on steroids.”

Isabel Grillo, customer: “I love that their Miami Spice menu is so diverse with so many different options to choose from. It was really difficult to choose amongst the variety that they had.”

Chef G: “We don’t want the menu to feel restrictive. We want people to feel free. We don’t want you to walk in here and feel like, ‘Oh, these are my options.’ We want say, ‘Wow! These are my options!'”

Dinner from the Miami Spice menu is only $39, and the program runs through the end of September.

FOR MORE INFO:

Quality Meats

1501 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 340-3333

qualitymeatsmiami.com

