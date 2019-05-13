5th-graders catch free Arsht showing of ‘Rock Odyssey’ musical

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Adrienne Arsht Center turned into a classroom for some special fifth-graders, and this lesson was set to rock ‘n’ roll music.

The students caught a performance of “Rock Odyssey,” a musical retelling of Homer’s “Odyssey,” Monday.

The showing was part of Learning Through the Arts, a partnership between the Arsht and Miami-Dade Public Schools aimed at bringing the arts to South Florida students.

Miami-Dade Public Schools’ superintendent said he is passionate about teaching local students the different types of arts.

“I’m one who believes that the arts are indispensable to the human condition. That is why we bring the arts alive to every single kid in Miami-Dade,” he said. “From the ballet to the opera, to comedic theater to serious jazz, there’s something for everyone at [Miami-Dade County Public Schools].”

More than 20,000 fifth-graders, along with teachers from different elementary schools in the county, will get to see the musical for free this year through Learning Through the Arts, which allows students to learn about different cultures through experience.

