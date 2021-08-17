The first day of the new school year is right around the corner.

Broward starts up tomorrow, and Miami-Dade kicks things off next week.

Four SoFlo spots are celebrating teachers this month, and some sweet deals are totally on the lesson plan!

Goodbye stress, hellloooo savings!

Face the day! Esthetics by Halima spa in Coral Gables is giving teachers the perfect way to unwind before heading back to the classroom.

Halima Martinez: “We are offering a promotion to all the teachers since they are getting ready to go back to school, so that they can look flawless and have the best version of themselves.”

From now ’til the end of September, teachers can enjoy some of the spa’s signature treatments at half price, like the hydrafacial and microchanneling!

Halima Martinez: “Both treatments are extremely anti-aging, but we feel we would love to have the teachers here to get pampered.”

Polish it up! Mindful Mani in Plantation wants to give teachers’ nails a fresh coat of paint!

Lauren Johnson: “From now until September 6th, our gel manicure services and our pampering pedicure services will be at the awesome price of $20.21.”

At these prices, why pick between a manicure or pedicure when you could get both? All you gotta do is pick a color, sit back, and relax!

Lauren Johnson: “This is something simple to be able to provide to them, so that they start their year off with great success.”

Wanna squeeze in one last staycation before the end of summer vacation? Pay it forward by heading to the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Antonio Recillas: “Every time that you book with us direct, from now until Labor Day, you will be helping the local teachers and you will be helping our students in need.”

The hotel has joined forces with the charity donors choose, so a portion of any stay of two nights or more will be donated to local schools.

Now that’s what I call A-plus worthy!

Forget the cafeteria food. Casa Sensei in Fort Lauderdale knows you can’t teach on an empty tummy!

Victor Diaz: “Here at Casa Sensei, we wanted to give a shout out, we wanted to say thank you to all those individuals that are teaching our kids by offering a teachers-only, a 20% discount on their check, and also a complimentary house wine or beer.”

Craving fried rice or noodles? Get ’em both because the savings apply to everything on the menu!

Now that’s what I call extra credit!

Victor Diaz: “They’re gonna get a fantastic deal when they come to Casa Sensei.”

Taking advantage of these deals is easy. All you gotta do is show your teacher’s ID at each spot.

