SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university is getting a star instructor.

Florida International University on Wednesday announced that singer-songwriter Jon Secada will be teaching at the school’s Wertheim School of Music.

Secada, a South Florida native, had several pop hits in the 90s.

He’s won three Grammys, sold more than 20 million albums and has performed on Broadway.

He will start teaching in January.

