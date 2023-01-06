MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking in Miami Gardens and the incident happened while rapper French Montana was shooting a video at the time, according to witnesses.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside the restaurant just after 10 p.m. The business has been cordoned off by crime scene tape, as ambulances and police vehicles lined busy 27th Avenue.

According to a law enforcement source, there are three different crime scenes, but it’s unknown where the other two are.

MGPD detective Diana Gourgue said the shooting started at another location and ended at The Licking.

As of 10 p.m., Miami Gardens police have not confirmed the number of victims.

“We’re still working [the scene],” said Gourgue. “There are multiple shots, there are multiple cases and we’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

Paramedics have airlifted four victims to Ryder Trauma Center.

“We had a total of 10 [victims]. Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

7News cameras captured rescue crews wheeling two of the victims into the hospital on stretchers. Awaiting doctors began treating the victims right away.

Witnesses said Montana was filming a music video outside of The Licking.

Cellphone video captured the rapper outside the restaurant wearing a red shirt.

Witness Ced Mogul said he came out to watch Montana shoot the video, and at one point, someone in the crowd watching the production was robbed of his watch, keys and wallet.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

Police have not specified whether someone shot into the crowd or whether there was an exchange of gunfire.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?'” said Mogul. “When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

7News sources said one of the victims is listed in critical condition, but the other patients’ conditions are unknown.

Montana’s status is unknown, but as of late Thursday night, there was no indication that he was among the injured.

A spokesperson for The Licking said they were unaware that the rapper was filming in their back parking lot until just before the incident. They do not know what happened and are cooperating with the police.

No fatalities have been reported.

It’s unclear whether or not they have taken anyone into custody, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.