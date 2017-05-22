Wetter Week Ahead

Starting the week off on the right foot, south Florida remains mainly dry. On Wednesday and Thursday, we’re expecting more rain in the forecast. Damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and isolated tornadoes are possible for parts of Florida ahead of a front. While most of Broward and Dade are no longer under a drought, central Florida needs the excess moisture. By the end of the week and into the weekend, showers will linger as the front stalls and sticks around. Make it a good and safe one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang