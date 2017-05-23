Wet to Stormy Soon

South Florida, enjoy the mainly dry weather while you can. Wet weather is on its way starting on Wednesday and into Thursday. Gusty winds of 60 mph or greater and quarter-sized hail are at a moderate risk during this time period. Also, isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Why the severe weather potential? There’s a non-cooling cold front that is expected to move in. Even behind the front, temperatures will stay steamy in the upper 80s and lower 90s. By the end of the week, conditions are forecast to gradually dry out and remain hot! Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang