Weekend Weather

South Florida we will remain under the influence of high pressure through the weekend with a building breeze out of the east. Therefore, look for a passing shower with low rain chances and seasonal temperatures. Overnight lows will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Afternoon high temperatures into the low 80’s. Overall, the weather will be spectacular!

Swimmers and boaters use caution. We will have high wind and seas. Minor street flooding possible both days due to the king tides once again.

Here is the national weekend outlook: pic.twitter.com/O4myPA2vzh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2017

Football Forecast at Hard Rock Stadium:

Planning going to Hardrock Stadium to see the #Canes take on #VirginiaTech? Forecast looks great! pic.twitter.com/1qerGNrEZi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet. We are not monitoring any areas for development.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7