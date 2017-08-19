Watching the Tropics

We will stay mostly dry for the first half of the weekend. Expect a lot of heat, humidity and sunshine on Saturday with isolated afternoon/evening storms over the inland areas.

Moisture from a tropical wave will be steered into South Florida starting Saturday night Sunday. This will lead to scattered showers and storms through Sunday evening. The primary threat will be street flooding concerns from anytime downpours. Strong storms also cannot be ruled out as well.

We will have a break in the abundant shower activity by Monday. Starting Tuesday night, an influx of deep tropical moisture is expected to move into South Florida, yet again. This will be associated with showers and storms from a disturbance over the Atlantic being eyed by the National Hurricane Center.

Looking disorganized this AM, a low in the Atlantic has a medium development chance over next 5 days @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/pWLjhMc1kQ — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) August 19, 2017

As of Saturday morning, an area of low pressure producing disorganized showers has a medium chance for development over the next 5 days. Strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere are making tropical development a challenge.

Regardless of tropical development, the showers and storms associated with it will bring us high storm chances starting Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, the threat of a stormy setup will stick around for most of the week as lingering moisture and a front to the north trap deep tropical moisture over South Florida.

Not so soggy Saturday. Scattered showers move in 2nite thru Sunday. Expect more rain next week @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yoK53IgxIz — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) August 19, 2017

ALSO IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to move west over the Caribbean Sea. No coastal watches or warnings are in place. Heavy rain will be the main impact this weekend, especially over the ABC Islands. Forecast cone suggest Harvey could be near hurricane strength by the beginning of next week. Those who live or are visiting the adjacent land areas of eastern Central America and northern South America should monitor the progress of Harvey.

There is also a tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic with low chances of development over the next 5 days in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical wave over Eastern Atlantic producing few storms could develop in area highlighted in yellow @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/SKoH0pHgcm — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) August 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.