Warm Wednesday & Warmer Weekend

Is it summer? Conditions sure feel like it! As winds begin to veer out of the South/Southwest due to a nearby front, temperatures will be on the rise into the weekend.

For now, expect mainly dry conditions. Thank high pressure for that! It’s temporarily anchored over the western Atlantic. The only down side will be the breezy conditions beginning on Thursday and Friday.

Got plans? The Walk for Wishes 5k Walk/Run will be held at the Zoo Miami at 8 am. Grab the sunscreen and extra water. It’s going to be hot!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang